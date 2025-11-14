Buckhead residents say "noise warfare" kept them awake for days outside of closed Kroger

Neighbors who live near a closed Kroger shopping center in Fulton County say they've spent the last few nights wide awake and all because of what's been happening right outside their windows.

CBS Atlanta's Leondra Head went to Buckhead to speak with residents dealing with the disruption.

It's quiet now in the empty Kroger parking lot on Morosgo Drive. And for the first time in days, residents at the Overture Senior Living Apartments say they'll finally be able to get some sleep.

But that wasn't the case earlier this week.

For three nights, loud classical music blasted nonstop from the vacant shopping center. Videos captured by neighbors show the sound blaring at all hours.

Residents say Kroger at 2452 Morosgo Drive in Buckhead has been keeping them up at night. CBS News Atlanta

"This been playing all day long. Right now, it's Thursday morning," one man said in a cellphone video.

"This is so loud. It's unbelievable."

Residents say the music began Wednesday night, shortly after the store, which closed over the summer, was left unattended.

One neighbor described it as "a piercing blaring… almost like noise warfare." Another told us she didn't sleep at all.

"My bedroom is on top. It literally felt like it was inside my home," she said.

"You have no idea how it is to just have total peace."

A Buckhead resident tells CBS Atlanta that she thinks the classical music at a closed Kroger is being used as a deterrent to keep people from hanging out in front of the abandoned building. CBS News Atlanta

Neighbors say in between the music, a loudspeaker repeatedly announced, "This property is under surveillance," before the music would start again.

Some residents believe the noise was being used as a deterrent to keep people from hanging out in front of the abandoned building.

"Homeless people, yes. In front of the Kroger? Yes," one neighbor said.

Atlanta Police confirmed Kroger's management agreed to turn off the loud music Thursday night, bringing long-awaited relief to the surrounding community.