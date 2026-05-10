Braves take series as Elder shuts down Dodgers in 7-2 win

Bryce Elder allowed one hit in 5 2/3 scoreless innings, Mauricio Dubón had a three-run double and the Atlanta Braves defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-2 on Sunday.

Drake Baldwin and Matt Olson homered for the Braves, who took two of three in a weekend series between National League division leaders by winning the last two games by identical scores. Atlanta is 11-1-1 in 13 series this season.

Baldwin and Olson connected late in the game off Justin Wrobleski, who gave up seven runs and seven hits in 8 2/3 innings. Wrobleski (5-1) had permitted five runs combined in his first six starts.

Elder (4-1) struck out eight and walked four while lowering his ERA to 1.81.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth, Braves right fielder Eli White banged hard into the wall while catching Max Muncy's long drive.

White was replaced by Mike Yastrzemski in the eighth, and manager Walt Weiss said White will go through concussion protocol.

Yastrzemski was hit in the helmet by a pitch from Wrobleski in the ninth but stayed in the game. Yastrzemski said afterward he felt fine.

White opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second before Dubón's two-out double down the left-field line put Atlanta up 4-0 after two innings for the second consecutive game.

Elder was lifted after walking three straight batters with two outs in the sixth. Robert Suarez came on to retire Muncy, who hit a two-run homer off Tyler Kinley in the eighth to break up the shutout.

Los Angeles generated two earned runs in 18 2/3 innings against Braves starting pitchers during the series.

Braves: Head home for another matchup with an NL division leader when they face the Chicago Cubs for three games starting Tuesday night.

Dodgers: Open a four-game series against the Giants on Monday night. Roki Sasaki (1-3, 5.97 ERA) gets the nod after having his start pushed back two days, while San Francisco will go with Trevor McDonald (1-0, 1.29).

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