Brookhaven District 2 special election qualifying period draws just one candidate after councilwoman's resignation

The race to fill the remaining vacancy on the Brookhaven City Council has had only one candidate, which means the council member who has already been appointed will be the only person appearing on the ballot this fall.

The city states that Conor Sen was the only person to qualify for the special election to fill Brookhaven's District 2 City Council position, and he submitted the required documents on Monday, Aug.17, so that his name will be on the ballot on Nov. 3.

Sen was appointed to represent District 2 after former Council Member Jennifer Owens resigned in July. The November election will determine who serves the remainder of Owens' term.

His decision to stand as a candidate comes after several years of taking part in Brookhaven government.

Sen has been a member of the city's Planning Commission for the last ten years, and in the two years that have followed has held the position of chair. He was also a member of Brookhaven's Charter Review Commission in 2022.

Before joining the city government, Sen was a member of the board of the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute.

Sen has experience in finance and economic analysis, having worked as an investment manager and previously serving as a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. The city states that he applied this experience in his role at the policy institute, the aim of which is to deal with state budget and tax policies intended at expanding economic opportunity in Georgia.

Since qualifying has now closed and no further candidates having entered the race, Sen will be the only name on the ballot in the District 2 contest when the Brookhaven voters go to the polls on Nov. 3.