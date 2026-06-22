Brookhaven city leaders considering 40% increase to property tax rate

Brookhaven homeowners could soon pay more in property taxes as city leaders prepare to vote on a proposed 40% increase in the city's property tax rate.

Some residents of Brookhaven said they worried about being able to afford a higher property tax bill.

"It is not going to be good for really anybody because money is tight for everybody right now," Allison Baildon said. Baildon is a new mother and has lived in Brookhaven for nearly 10 years. She said she's contemplating selling her home and is concerned about whether higher property taxes will make the sale difficult.

Others said they believe the services they receive in Brookhaven are worth what residents pay for taxes each year.

"It definitely is one of the more expensive places that I have lived, but I will say about Brookhaven specifically, though, is I feel like the town itself is really well maintained and well-kept, and I do think the value of living over here is definitely worth what we pay," Hannah Merriman said.

According to Brookhaven officials, the proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of 800,000 is approximately $394.56. The proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $1,575,000 is approximately $764.46.

Residents have a chance to weigh in during upcoming public meetings. The meetings are on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 4001 Peachtree Road in Brookhaven.