Brookhaven celebrates Women's History Month with event highlighting leadership

Community leaders, entrepreneurs, and local residents gathered in Brookhaven to celebrate Women's History Month during the 15th annual event, a daylong program focused on leadership, wellness, and community empowerment.

The event was organized by Chit Chat Communications, a community engagement organization that hosts cultural and educational programs throughout the year.

Founder and CEO Carla Morrison said the celebration is designed to affirm women's contributions and create space for networking and leadership development.

"We're really excited," Morrison said. "Today is all about community, culture and celebration of women."

The event began with a wellness session led by Reverend Teresa Waters-Dunston, followed by a "Sister Mayors Brunch," featuring four active mayors discussing leadership, wellness, and community engagement. The CEO of DeKalb County moderated the panel.

Morrison said events like this help highlight the growing leadership roles women hold in politics and public service.

"Women need to be affirmed. They need to know that they're important," Morrison said. "We've always been leaders, but now we're taking it to another level."

In addition to discussions and panels, the event also featured community vendors selling clothing, jewelry, flowers and other goods, creating a marketplace atmosphere alongside the programming.

Organizers say the goal is not only celebration, but also building stronger community connections.

"We all need to know each other," Morrison said. "We all have something to contribute."

The program concluded with an empowerment address aimed at inspiring women across generations.

Youth violence prevention also highlighted

The day's programming also included a Youth Violence Conflict Resolution Seminar, focused on addressing violence and instability affecting young people.

Instructor Amaziah Israel said the seminar aims to teach practical strategies for de-escalation and conflict resolution.

"It's empowering for the community to learn how to combat violence and deal with issues like drug abuse and challenges young people face," Israel said.

He said many young people become involved in crime at an early age, making community-based education critical.

"Our young people are getting guns in their hands very early," Israel said. "We have to save our young people."

The seminar included discussions, skits and community dialogue designed to show alternatives to violence and encourage mentorship.

Organizers say the broader goal is to strengthen families and promote positive leadership among youth.