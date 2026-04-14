Brookhaven approves $150 million North Druid Hills redevelopment anchored by Nalley BMW
The City of Brookhaven has approved a major redevelopment project along North Druid Hills Road, paving the way for more than $150 million in private investment aimed at transforming a stretch of aging commercial properties.
City officials say the plan will replace a vacant hotel and several outdated office buildings with a master-planned campus anchored by a luxury Nalley BMW dealership. The development will also include space for a future upscale hotel, along with pedestrian-friendly design and greenspace.
Leaders say the project is part of a broader push to modernize the corridor and boost long-term economic growth.
"This is exactly the kind of thoughtful redevelopment our community has envisioned," Brookhaven Mayor John Park said, calling the plan a way to generate jobs and strengthen the city's tax base.
The project is a public-private partnership between the city, the Brookhaven Development Authority and Nalley Automotive, part of Asbury Automotive Group. As part of the agreement, developers will invest at least $150 million into the site and fund additional infrastructure improvements.
That includes an $8 million investment tied to the Peachtree Creek Greenway, supporting trail expansion and improved connectivity. Developers will also provide easements for a future connector bridge over Interstate 85, aimed at linking the Buford Highway corridor to nearby job centers.
City officials say the redevelopment is expected to turn an underutilized area into a regional destination, while supporting new jobs and long-term revenue for Brookhaven.
The project also sets aside about 3.8 acres for a future hotel, which city leaders say will be marketed for development in the coming years.
Officials describe the plan as a model for future growth—leveraging private investment to deliver public benefits like improved infrastructure, walkability, and expanded green space.