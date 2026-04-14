Brookhaven approves $150 million North Druid Hills redevelopment anchored by Nalley BMW

The City of Brookhaven has approved a major redevelopment project along North Druid Hills Road, paving the way for more than $150 million in private investment aimed at transforming a stretch of aging commercial properties.

City officials say the plan will replace a vacant hotel and several outdated office buildings with a master-planned campus anchored by a luxury Nalley BMW dealership. The development will also include space for a future upscale hotel, along with pedestrian-friendly design and greenspace.

Leaders say the project is part of a broader push to modernize the corridor and boost long-term economic growth.

Brookhaven approves major redevelopment on North Druid Hills Road. City of Brookhaven

"This is exactly the kind of thoughtful redevelopment our community has envisioned," Brookhaven Mayor John Park said, calling the plan a way to generate jobs and strengthen the city's tax base.

The project is a public-private partnership between the city, the Brookhaven Development Authority and Nalley Automotive, part of Asbury Automotive Group. As part of the agreement, developers will invest at least $150 million into the site and fund additional infrastructure improvements.

That includes an $8 million investment tied to the Peachtree Creek Greenway, supporting trail expansion and improved connectivity. Developers will also provide easements for a future connector bridge over Interstate 85, aimed at linking the Buford Highway corridor to nearby job centers.

City officials say the redevelopment is expected to turn an underutilized area into a regional destination, while supporting new jobs and long-term revenue for Brookhaven.

The project also sets aside about 3.8 acres for a future hotel, which city leaders say will be marketed for development in the coming years.

Officials describe the plan as a model for future growth—leveraging private investment to deliver public benefits like improved infrastructure, walkability, and expanded green space.