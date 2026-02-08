"Broadway on Bankhead" brings big-stage theater to Atlanta's West Side youth

You don't have to travel to New York to experience Broadway-level performances. Right here in metro Atlanta, a group of children and teens is transforming a small black box theater into productions inspired by some of the theater world's most beloved shows.

The nonprofit theater company Broadway on Bankhead, based in northwest Atlanta, was founded by a local middle school teacher who wanted his students to experience high-quality theater close to home. What started as a passion project has grown into a year-round creative space where young performers learn acting, dance, music, and leadership skills.

At a recent rehearsal, assistant director and choreographer Christyanna Dennis — just 19 years old — confidently led a room full of young actors and dancers through choreography for the company's latest production, "Aladdin".

Dennis says Broadway on Bankhead has shaped her artistic future and helped her discover how creativity can be used to uplift others.

"I want to become an art therapist," Dennis said. "This program helps me see all the elements of art — from designing the stage to dancing and music — and inspires me to build something of my own."

Founder and director Jason Heath says he created Broadway on Bankhead to fill a gap in arts education, particularly for children on Atlanta's West Side.

"You find a lot of opportunities for football, track, and dance," Heath said. "But you don't find many chances for kids to grow specifically in theater year-round. We wanted to give them that platform."

Beyond performance, the program emphasizes confidence, discipline, and self-expression — qualities Dennis says are just as important as learning choreography or memorizing lines.

"This is something our community really needs," Dennis said. "People don't always understand how much the arts can impact your life."

As rehearsals continue, Dennis says watching young performers grow has been one of the most rewarding parts of her role as a youth leader.

"I can tell them, 'You're going to be okay,'" she said. "They end up learning faster than they ever expected."

The company's production of "Aladdin" runs through next month.

Tickets are still available online.