Braves unveil postseason food, merchandise and fan events at Truist Park

The Atlanta Braves are giving fans a lot more than baseball to look forward to this postseason.

Ahead of the National League Wild Card Series, the team unveiled new food and drinks, exclusive merchandise and a full schedule of activities at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta.

Braves Wild Card Series schedule and Truist Park gate times

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 27: Blooper high fives fans during the sixth inning during the game between the Atlanta Braves the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on April 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Matthew Grimes Jr. / Atlanta Braves / Getty Images

Games 1 and 2 are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Both will air nationally on NBC and Peacock.

If a third game is needed, it will be played Thursday at either 2 or 8 p.m. Truist Park gates will open at noon for Games 1 and 2.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early. Braves Block Parties will begin at 11 a.m. in The Battery Atlanta and include a live DJ, BMX stunt shows, appearances by BLOOPER and The Home Depot Tools, performances and tailgating games.

"For the Wild Card Series, we have a BMX stunt show, so high-flying bikes are going to be flipping, flying over fans out in The Battery Atlanta," said Geoffrey Schmidt, the Braves' senior director of entertainment.

Schmidt encouraged fans attending Game 1 to be in their seats by about 1:45 p.m. for the pregame ceremonies.

New Braves postseason food includes 2-foot sausage and stuffed lobster tail

The Long Ball Photo courtesy of Atlanta Braves

The Braves and Delaware North Sportservice created a limited-time postseason menu featuring ballpark food with Southern flavors.

Executive chef Jaco Dreyer said the ideas begin with a simple question: What would Braves fans want to eat?

"Most of the time, it's me and my team just sitting around the table, spitballing," Dreyer said.

The menu includes:

The Long Ball: A 2-foot spiced beef and pork sausage topped with peach-bourbon mustard, lemon pepper onions, bacon jam, smoked cheddar, pickled green tomatoes and Carolina gold barbecue sauce.

A 2-foot spiced beef and pork sausage topped with peach-bourbon mustard, lemon pepper onions, bacon jam, smoked cheddar, pickled green tomatoes and Carolina gold barbecue sauce. Crispy Grand Slam Tail: A lobster tail stuffed with shrimp, lump crab and green onion, wrapped in a wonton and fried.

A lobster tail stuffed with shrimp, lump crab and green onion, wrapped in a wonton and fried. 6-4-3 Dog: A jumbo hot dog baked inside pizza dough with poblano-bacon jam, cheddar cheese and caramelized onions.

A jumbo hot dog baked inside pizza dough with poblano-bacon jam, cheddar cheese and caramelized onions. Smokehouse Feast: A shareable platter featuring smoked chicken, pastrami brisket, sausage, ribs, pulled pork-loaded tots, corn ribs, cornbread and macaroni and cheese.

A shareable platter featuring smoked chicken, pastrami brisket, sausage, ribs, pulled pork-loaded tots, corn ribs, cornbread and macaroni and cheese. Jalapeño Slugger: Jalapeños stuffed with brisket, cream cheese and pepper jack, then wrapped in bacon.

Jalapeños stuffed with brisket, cream cheese and pepper jack, then wrapped in bacon. Stickball Burger: Seasoned beef stuffed with mozzarella, smoked and topped with lettuce, tomato and sauce.

Dreyer said The Long Ball is his favorite because it was inspired by food his mother made when he was a child. He said the lemon pepper onions and pickled green tomatoes give it a Georgia connection.

The drink menu includes the Wild Card Rally, Golden Chop, Grand Slam Punch and Los Bravos Soft Serve Margarita. Truist Park's Blue Moon Brewery also created a German-style Oktoberfest beer called "Let It Fly," matching the Braves' postseason slogan.

Braves postseason merchandise available at Truist Park

Photo courtesy of Atlanta Braves

Official postseason clothing and collectibles are available at the Braves Clubhouse Store at Truist Park.

The collection includes the clubhouse shirt players wore after clinching the NL East, on-field hats featuring the postseason patch and items such as pennants, pins, magnets, keychains and baseballs.

"We've got a whole selection of postseason merchandise in the Braves store," said Alyse Spaide, the team's senior manager of retail authentics and marketing.

The Braves' mobile retail vehicle will also sell exclusive merchandise in The Battery before home games. Game-used equipment, bases and baseballs from the 2026 season will be available at South End Trading Co. inside Truist Park.

What Braves fans should know before going to Truist Park

Photo courtesy of Atlanta Braves

Postseason tickets start at $35 and are available through the Braves' website. Fans can also buy parking in advance.

Bags are generally prohibited at Truist Park. The team allows small single-compartment clutches or clear bags measuring no more than 5 by 9 inches.

Every Braves postseason game will be shown on video boards throughout The Battery Atlanta. The team also plans to hold free, family-friendly watch parties there for potential road games later in the postseason.