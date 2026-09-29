Braves vs. Phillies: Chris Sale, Jesús Luzardo set for Wild Card Series opener

The Atlanta Braves battled through a long list of pitching injuries that left their rotation depleted for their National League Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

That's why manager Walt Weiss and Braves players are glad to have ace left-hander Chris Sale on the mound for Tuesday's opening game in the best-of-three series.

"For sure, it's a different feeling when a guy like that is taking the mound on a big day," Weiss said Monday.

Added first baseman Matt Olson: "It's a great feeling. He's been nothing short of amazing for us ... just the teammate and the pitcher and the bulldog he is on the mound. I wouldn't want anyone else starting for us."

The NL East champion Braves (94-68) went 9-4 against the second-place Phillies (88-74) and finished six games ahead of them in the regular season. Sale (14-9, 2.16 ERA) was 4-0 versus Philadelphia with a 2.08 ERA.

"He's got to be one of the top two lefties in the league, top few pitchers in the league, so yeah, he presents a whole set of problems. But we've seen him a little bit," said Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly. "You know, we haven't been great against him, but we'll see. Tomorrow's a new day."

Phillies All-Star left-hander Jesús Luzardo (14-5, 2.86) will start as an opener after being used for a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays that finally clinched the third NL wild-card spot.

Luzardo returned from a stint on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation. The wild-card opener will be his first start since throwing his first career shutout in a 1-0 home win over Atlanta on Sept. 7.

Right-hander Tyler Mahle likely will be Atlanta's Game 2 starter. Left-hander Martín Pérez could have been the third starter before landing on the 15-day injured list Thursday with lower back inflammation. The Braves also have lost starting pitchers Spencer Schwellenbach, Spencer Strider, Reynaldo López and Hurston Waldrep this season.

Luzardo might remain in the game longer than a normal opener if he comes close to the form he showed in recording 12 strikeouts in the shutout win over the Braves.

Mattingly said Monday he was glad Luzardo logged the inning on Sunday so he could "see the bounce-back today."

When asked if it was necessary to use Luzardo in the relief role if starting the Wild Card Series opener was an option, Mattingly said he wasn't taking any chances in Sunday's must-win situation.

"I don't think it was a 100% had to," Mattingly said. "But, you know, in that game, you're not gonna let anything get away, right? You're not going to let this thing creep back into a game, that type of thing."

Luzardo was the NL pitcher of the month in August. He was efficient in the shutout win over the Braves, allowing only two hits and one walk. The game lasted just 1 hour, 51 minutes.

Mattingly said second baseman Luis Arraez will not be on the Wild Card Series roster after spraining his left ankle on Thursday. Right-hander Jonathan Bowlan (groin) will be available.

Braves right-hander Bryce Elder, expected to miss three to four weeks after surgery on his right knee Sept. 8, threw batting practice Monday but will not be on the roster for the series. Right-hander Joe Jiménez, who hasn't pitched since 2024 due to three operations on his left knee, also threw batting practice. Weiss indicated Elder might have a chance to return if the Braves advance to the Division Series.

Following a celebration in the clubhouse after Sunday's win, the Phillies had a quick flight to Atlanta for Monday's workout. Mattingly and his players were still reflecting on the stressful final week of the regular season that included four straight losses before the clinching win.

"It kind of feels like it sums up our whole season a little bit," shortstop Trea Turner said. "Playing well at times, playing bad at times, getting unlucky sometimes. Just felt a little frustrating as a group. I think we knew that. We wanted to play well. We wanted to get in as soon as possible. You don't want to wait until the last day."

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