Braves unveil new fan experiences for Opening Day at Truist Park

The Atlanta Braves are kicking off the season with more than just baseball.

From a reimagined retail space to upgraded entertainment, team officials say the focus this year is on creating a more immersive experience for fans both inside the stadium and around The Battery.

One of the most noticeable additions is a redesigned store inside the ballpark.

"We are in South End Trading Company, which is our reimagined newest store in the ballpark this season," said Lisa Williams, vice president of retail operations. "We wanted to have an elevated 90s card shop feel for our game-used authentic store."

Williams says the space is meant to feel interactive for fans as they browse through items.

"It is like a treasure hunt. You're going to come in here and walk around and find all sorts of unique items, a lot of which you've never seen before," she said.

The store features a wide range of merchandise, including collectibles and items used during games.

"We'll have everything from regular collectibles. We'll have game-used items, bases, baseballs, bats, jerseys," Williams said. "We'll actually have bases and baseballs from that day's game here available to take home from that game."

Williams says the goal is to give fans something they can hold onto long after they leave the stadium.

"This is a way to take home a piece of that memory," she said. "We're really about the memory-making business and having fans just be able to share that moment together."

Beyond retail, the Braves are also introducing new elements designed to enhance the overall atmosphere at the ballpark.

Geoffrey Schmidt, senior director of entertainment and events, says the organization is focused on expanding the experience beyond just the game itself.

"We always want to push the bar on the entertainment experience at a ball game," Schmidt said. "Not just the Braves fan, but also that entertainment seeker who wants to have a great night out, maybe with their loved one or the family or friends."

That includes new themed nights, live entertainment, and events happening both inside the stadium and throughout The Battery.

Schmidt says the goal is to appeal to a wider audience. "For us, we always want to find ways to appeal to not just the Braves fan, but also that entertainment seeker who wants to have a great night out," he said.

With opening day here, team leaders say fans can expect more than just nine innings of baseball. Instead, they hope each visit becomes an experience, one that fans will remember long after the final pitch.