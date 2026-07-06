Braves put Martín Pérez on IL, DFA Carlos Carrasco in roster move

The Atlanta Braves placed left-hander Martín Pérez on the 15-day injured list on Monday with a left forearm contusion.

Pérez was hit by Juan Soto's line drive in Sunday's 10-9 loss to the New York Mets and left the game. Afterward, Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said X-rays were negative.

Pérez (6-6) allowed six hits and five runs, four earned, in 4 1/3 innings. He has a 3.54 ERA in 18 games, including 14 starts.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco was designated for assignment after allowing five runs on five hits in two innings on Sunday.

The Braves recalled right-hander JR Ritchie from Triple-A Gwinnett and called up right-hander Owen Murphy, who has pitched for Gwinnett and Double-A Columbus this season. Murphy would make his major league debut if used in a game.

Atlanta also recalled outfielder José Azócar from Triple-A Gwinnett. Outfielder Eli White was placed on paternity leave.

Ritchie is 1-2 with a 4.53 ERA in nine games, including seven starts, for Atlanta this season. He was optioned to Gwinnett on Sunday after he threw three scoreless innings to earn his first save in Saturday night's 14-3 win over New York.

The Mets also made a move before Monday night's game at the Braves, acquiring right-hander Matt Seelinger from the Detroit Tigers for cash. Seelinger, 31, was drafted by Pittsburgh in 2017. He had a 3.89 ERA and one save in 27 games with Triple-A Toledo this season and has never pitched in the majors.

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