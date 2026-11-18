Matt Olson's 41 home runs helped him earn another Silver Slugger Award. The Atlanta Braves first baseman won the National League at-large title Tuesday, his second career honor and first since 2023.

The 32-year-old finished the regular season with 34 doubles, 93 RBIs, 99 runs and an .823 OPS. He also played all 162 games for the fifth consecutive year.

Olson's home run total was the second-highest of his career, behind the 54 he hit in 2023. His 41 homers tied for sixth in the majors this season and made him the fifth Braves hitter with multiple 40-homer seasons.

"Congratulations to Matt Olson on being a Silver Slugger winner!" the Braves wrote on social media.