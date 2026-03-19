Braves' Jurickson Profar suspended for entire 2026 season after 2nd positive drug test

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar will miss the entire 2026 season after his appeal of a suspension due to a positive test for performing-enhancing drugs was denied, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

The report says that Profar will be suspended for 162 games, will be ineligible for the postseason, and will forfeit his $15 million salary.

Profar tested positive for exogenous testosterone and its metabolites, the MLB commissioner's office said, which means testosterone that was not produced by his body.

Major League Baseball suspended the 2024 All-Star last year for 80 games without pay after officials said he tested positive for Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG) in violation of the league's joint drug prevention and treatment program.

At the time of that suspension, Profar called it the "most difficult day of my baseball career" and said he would never knowingly cheat.

"I would never willingly take a banned substance, but I take full responsibility and accept MLB's decision," he said.

Jurickson Profar #7 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on March 30, 2025, in San Diego, California. Orlando Ramirez / Getty Images

In 2025, Profar agreed to a $42 million, three-year contract with the Atlanta Braves after time with the San Diego Padres. He lost half his salary that year due to the initial suspension.

He had been expected to be the Braves' primary designated hitter and perhaps hit second, behind Ronald Acuña Jr.

The Braves released a statement earlier this month that they "were incredibly disappointed" about the failed drug test.

"Our players are consistently educated about the (MLB Drug Prevention and Treatment) Program and the consequences if they are found to be in violation," the club said. "The Atlanta Braves fully support the Program."

Profar said at the start of spring training that he had sports hernia surgery in November, requiring a six-week recovery time. He appeared in four spring training games this year, going 3 for 10 with three RBIs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.