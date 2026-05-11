Braves fans honor Bobby Cox as legacy of winning and loyalty lives on in Atlanta

As the Atlanta Braves return to Truist Park this week, fans are expected to continue gathering around the image of former manager Bobby Cox — leaving tributes for the man many say helped define baseball in Atlanta.

For generations of Braves fans, Cox was more than a manager. He became a symbol of consistency, leadership and loyalty during one of the most successful eras in franchise history.

"It's very sad," Braves fan Chet Beam said. "He meant a lot to the club."

Another fan, Ed Castro, reflected on the impact Cox had not only on the team, but on the culture surrounding Braves baseball.

Cox managed the Braves through years of dominance, building teams that became synonymous with winning baseball in Atlanta. But for many fans and former players, his greatest impact came through the way he led — fiercely defending his players and creating a culture that inspired loyalty both inside the clubhouse and across Braves Country.

"Bobby Cox did a lot … to good times," Braves fan Jamie Bosey said.

Fan Emily Boyle said Cox carried himself in a way that stood apart from many coaches.

Even now, nearly 16 years after Cox managed his final game, the standard he established still shapes expectations around the Braves organization. This season, Atlanta remains in first place, continuing a winning tradition many trace directly back to Cox's leadership.

Former Braves player and coach Terry Pendleton said the foundation Cox built continues to resonate throughout the franchise to this day.