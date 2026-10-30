Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies returning to Braves after team picks up options

Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.'s $17 million option was exercised Thursday by the Atlanta Braves, who exercised a $7 million option on second baseman Ozzie Albies.

Acuña, a five-time All-Star and the 2023 NL MVP, agreed in 2019 to a $100 million, eight-year contract that included the 2027 option, which had a $10 million buyout, and a $17 million option for 2028, which has no buyout.

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 26: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves laugh during batting practice before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on August 26, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Jack Casey / Atlanta Braves / Getty Images

Albies agreed in 2019 to $35 million, seven-year contract that included $7 million options for 2026 and 2027 that raised the value to $45 million over nine seasons.

Acuña hit .255 with 20 homers, 55 RBIs and 21 stolen bases this year. A strained left hamstring sidelined the 28-year-old between May 2 and 19, and between June 10 and July 27.

Albies, a 29-year-old four-time All-Star, batted a career-low .237 with 22 homers and 73 RBIs. He was among seven players who appeared in all 162 of his team's games.

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