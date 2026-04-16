Boon the clouded leopard welcomed as newest resident of Zoo Atlanta's Complex Carnivores area

Zoo Atlanta's newest resident will have all the cat lovers swooning.

Boon, an 8-year-old female clouded leopard, arrived on Atlanta on Tuesday from the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere. The zoo says Boon made the trip to Atlanta on the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan.

Despite the name of the species, clouded leopards aren't actually true leopards. Instead, the mid-sized wild cats belong to their own genus, Neofelis. They have the longest tail in relation to body size of any wild cat and have rotating ankle joints that allow them to descend trees headfirst with ease.

Boon the clouded leopard is the newest member of the Zoo Atlanta family. Nashville Zoo at Grassmere

The spotted cloud leopard is native to forests in Asia, including the Himalayan foothills, but deforestation, poaching, and the illegal wildlife trade have led the International Union for Conservation of Nature to classify the species as "vulnerable."

"As an ambassador for a beautiful species with memorable adaptations, Boon will be a welcome and wonderful addition to the cat species found at Zoo Atlanta," said Gina Ferrie, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation. "Her species also represents a conservation effort our Members and guests are helping to support each time they visit."

If you want to get a peek at Boon, you'll have to wait a little bit. She's currently staying behind-the-scenes, undergoing a routine quarantine period before she'll have the chance to explore her new home in Zoo Atlanta's Complex Carnivores area.