Bond hearing scheduled for Monday for former Georgia teacher accused of having sex with students

A former Douglas County high school teacher accused of grooming and having sex with multiple students is scheduled to have a bond hearing on Monday morning.

The hearing comes days after a grand jury indicted former Alexander High School teacher Maris Nichols on 27 charges, which include sexual exploitation of children, grooming of a minor, and child molestation.

Nichols had previously been arrested on May 8 and May 20 as part of an investigation into allegations of improper sexual contact. After both of those arrests, a judge granted her bond. As part of the bond's requirements, Nichols was ordered to remain on house arrest with a few exceptions and was told not to have contact with any of her alleged victims or any other minor aside from her 6-year-old daughter.

Maris Nichols appeared in court via video a day after a grand jury charged her with dozens of new counts. CBS News Atlanta

Since then, however, prosecutors filed a motion accusing Nichols of violating her bond 85 times during a 27-day period. In the motion, authorities claimed that the former biology teacher had gone to retail stores, fast-food restaurants, and other places that were not part of her approved activities.

"The Defendant's conduct while on bond demonstrates that no set of conditions will reasonably ensure compliance with the Court's orders or adequately protect the public," the prosecution wrote. "The Defendant has repeatedly violated the restrictions imposed by the Court despite being under active electronic monitoring."

The prosecution has asked a judge to revoke Nichols' bond, claiming that she posed "a significant threat to the community," and risks either reoffending or intimidating witnesses.

Nichols has been in custody at the Douglas County Jail since Thursday, a day after the grand jury's indictment.