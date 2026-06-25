Ex-Douglas County teacher accused of sex with students back in custody without bond

A former Douglas County high school teacher accused of having sex with multiple students is back in custody without bond on Thursday.

Jail records show Maris Nichols, a former teacher at Alexander High School, is facing 27 charges, which include sexual exploitation of children, grooming of a minor, and child molestation.

Nichols was originally arrested on May 8 on two counts of improper sexual contact by an employee or agent/foster parent and was released from custody on a $40,000 bond.

As the investigation continued, authorities arrested Nichols again on May 20, this time charging her with eight counts of improper sexual contact by an employee or agent/foster parent, four counts of grooming a minor for a sexual offense, two counts of child molestation, and tampering with evidence.

The former biology teacher was granted a bond of $74,000 following the second arrest. As part of the bond's requirements, Nichols could not have contact with any victim or minors other than her own 6-year-old daughter. She was also ordered to remain on house arrest other than for specific activities.

Last week, however, prosecutors filed a motion claiming that Nichols had violated her bond 85 times during a 27-day period, including going to retail stores, fast-food restaurants, and other places that were not part of her approved activities.

The prosecution asked a judge to revoke Nichols' bond, arguing that she posed "a significant threat to the community," and risks either reoffending or intimidating witnesses.