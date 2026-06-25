Watch CBS News
Local News

Ex-Douglas County teacher accused of sex with students back in custody without bond

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

Add CBS News on Google

A former Douglas County high school teacher accused of having sex with multiple students is back in custody without bond on Thursday.

Jail records show Maris Nichols, a former teacher at Alexander High School, is facing 27 charges, which include sexual exploitation of children, grooming of a minor, and child molestation.

Nichols was originally arrested on May 8 on two counts of improper sexual contact by an employee or agent/foster parent and was released from custody on a $40,000 bond.

As the investigation continued, authorities arrested Nichols again on May 20, this time charging her with eight counts of improper sexual contact by an employee or agent/foster parent, four counts of grooming a minor for a sexual offense, two counts of child molestation, and tampering with evidence.

The former biology teacher was granted a bond of $74,000 following the second arrest. As part of the bond's requirements, Nichols could not have contact with any victim or minors other than her own 6-year-old daughter. She was also ordered to remain on house arrest other than for specific activities.

Last week, however, prosecutors filed a motion claiming that Nichols had violated her bond 85 times during a 27-day period, including going to retail stores, fast-food restaurants, and other places that were not part of her approved activities.

The prosecution asked a judge to revoke Nichols' bond, arguing that she posed "a significant threat to the community," and risks either reoffending or intimidating witnesses.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue