Boil water advisory lifted for McCaysville after storms, but flood damage still remains

A boil water advisory that has been in place for days in the small Georgia mountain town of McCaysville has been lifted, but the effects of this week's storms and flooding still can be felt.

The city, located in Fannin County, issued a state of emergency on Aug. 2 after it experienced significant flooding during a severe storm due to drainage issues connected to road construction on nearby State Highway 5. The flooding shut down roads and left multiple businesses along the city's Riverwalk damaged.

After the storm, the city's water system faced significant challenges, including multiple water main breaks. At one point, the city asked residents not to use any water unless it was an absolute emergency. That later turned into a boil water advisory.

On Thursday, the Fannin County Emergency Management Agency announced that the advisory was lifted for all customers.

Despite recent improvements, city officials say that they are still working to recover from the flooding.

The city of McCaysville issued a state of emergency on Aug. 2 due to the flooding. Fannin County Fire Rescue

Two buildings that experienced heavy damage were the city's police department and post office, both of which have been deemed unsafe and are closed until further notice, Police Chief Michael Otis Earley announced.

The police department has relocated its operations to 1000 Blue Ridge Drive, close to Fire Station 4. Mail services have been temporarily transferred to the Morganton Post Office, though officials are asking residents not to go to the post office until Monday to allow postal employees time to transfer mail.

"We understand these changes will create an inconvenience for many of our citizens, and we sincerely appreciate your patience, understanding, and cooperation during this challenging time. Like so many in our community, these facilities have been greatly impacted, and we are working diligently to determine the best path forward," Earley wrote.

Officials are asking residents to continue to pray and send words of encouragement and support to those affected by the flooding.