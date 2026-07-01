Boil water advisory issued for parts of Fairburn and South Fulton after power outage

Residents and businesses in a small area of Fairburn and South Fulton are under a boil water advisory after a power outage temporarily affected a City of Atlanta pump station.

The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said the advisory affects properties along Roosevelt Highway and Bohannon Road. In total, the advisory impacts 14 residents and 24 businesses. The notice was issued Wednesday out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with guidance from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.

According to the department, a third-party contractor accidentally struck a power line while working in the area, causing a brief power outage at the Adamsville Pump Station. Power has since been restored, and crews are monitoring the system and water pressure.

Photo courtesy of City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management

The advisory will remain in effect until the department completes required water sampling and determines it is safe to lift the notice.

Officials are advising anyone who experienced a water outage or low water pressure in the affected area to boil tap water before using it for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food or brushing their teeth. Water should be brought to a rolling boil and kept boiling for at least one minute before use. Residents may also use bottled water.

Photo courtesy of City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management

The department also recommends that infants, older adults and people with weakened immune systems take extra precautions. People in the affected area are also advised not to drink from public water fountains until the advisory is lifted.

The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said it will provide updates once testing is complete and the boil water advisory can be lifted.