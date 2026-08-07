Boil water advisory in Rockdale County lifted days after contractor damaged water main

A boil water advisory that was in place for days for many Rockdale County residents has been lifted.

As of 9 a.m. on Friday, the boil water advisory, which affected nearly all of the county above Interstate 20, is no longer in effect, county officials announced.

The Rockdale County government says that a private contractor accidentally damaged a water main near the intersection of Sigman Road and Rockbridge Road on Tuesday. The water main was fixed, and normal water service was restored around 1 a.m. Wednesday, but the boil water advisory continued.

Authorities said that the advisory was in place out of caution since low water pressure increases the risk of contaminants in the water system. On Friday, government officials said microbiological testing at 20 locations throughout the area met applicable water quality standards.

"Rockdale County Water Resources appreciates the community's patience and cooperation during the precautionary measure," the Rockdale County government wrote on Facebook. "We also thank our customers for their understanding as RWR worked diligently to restore the system and ensure the safety and quality of the County's drinking water."