Boil water advisory issued for nearly half of Rockdale County after water main break

A boil water advisory remains in place for many Rockdale County residents and businesses north of Interstate 20 due to a water main break on Tuesday evening.

The Rockdale County government says that a private contractor accidentally damaged a water main near the intersection of Sigman Road and Rockbridge Road on Tuesday. The water main was fixed, and normal water service was restored around 1 a.m. Wednesday, but the boil water advisory remains in place.

Rockdale County shared a map of the area affected by the boil water advisory. Rockdale County Government

"Although there is no evidence of contamination, low water pressure can increase the risk of contaminants entering the water distribution system. Therefore, this advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution to protect public health," the Rockdale County government wrote on Facebook.

Officials say all customers in Conyers or north of I-20 should boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or preparing food. All water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before it is used.

Rockdale County Water Resources is collecting water samples in the affected area and conducting testing to determine when they can give residents and businesses the all-clear to stop boiling their water.