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Body removed from DeKalb County lake identified as missing 70-year-old woman

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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The search for a 70-year-old DeKalb County woman who was reported missing last week has ended with a tragic discovery, police say.

Police in DeKalb County had issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, for 70-year-old Joanne Howell on Saturday.

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Joanne Howell had been last seen on Friday night in Ellenwood. DeKalb County Police Department

Howell was last seen around 6 p.m. in the 3600 block of Satellite Terrace in Ellenwood, Georgia.

On Monday morning, DeKalb County police say they responded to the 3900 block of Misty Lake in the city after receiving reports of a drowning.

After crews were able to recover the body, officials say they identified the individual as Howell.

The investigation into Howell's death remains ongoing.

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