Body of missing Lilburn man recovered from Lake Allatoona after hours-long search, officials say

Crews have found the body of a man who disappeared during a trip to Lake Allatoona over the weekend.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said their search began at 12:49 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a possible drowning near Glade Marina.

According to authorities, 28-year-old Fidel Ojwang of Lilburn went over the back of a ski boat into the water and did not resurface.

A photo of the scene from a search for a missing man in Lake Allatoona, Sunday. CBS News Atlanta

Crews with the Georgia DNR and Bartow County Fire and Rescue searched for hours, using boat-mounted SONAR to scan the lake.

Just after midnight on Monday, game wardens found Ojwang in 60 feet of water and used a Remote Operated Vessel to recover his body.

Ojwang's body was turned over to the Bartow County Coroner, who will determine the cause of death.