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Body of missing Lilburn man recovered from Lake Allatoona after hours-long search, officials say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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Crews have found the body of a man who disappeared during a trip to Lake Allatoona over the weekend.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said their search began at 12:49 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a possible drowning near Glade Marina.

According to authorities, 28-year-old Fidel Ojwang of Lilburn went over the back of a ski boat into the water and did not resurface.

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 A photo of the scene from a search for a missing man in Lake Allatoona, Sunday. CBS News Atlanta

Crews with the Georgia DNR and Bartow County Fire and Rescue searched for hours, using boat-mounted SONAR to scan the lake.

Just after midnight on Monday, game wardens found Ojwang in 60 feet of water and used a Remote Operated Vessel to recover his body.

Ojwang's body was turned over to the Bartow County Coroner, who will determine the cause of death.

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