Man goes missing in Lake Allatoona, search underway

A search is underway for a man who reportedly disappeared in Lake Allatoona on Sunday.

A photo of the scene from a search for a missing man in Lake Allatoona, Sunday. CBS News Atlanta

The Bartow County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are leading the search.

The circumstances surrounding how the man entered the water have not been released.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story included information provided to CBS News Atlanta by a tipster connected to the incident. Because CBS News Atlanta has not independently confirmed those details through official sources, that information has been removed while reporting continues. We will update this story as additional facts are verified.

This is a developing story. CBS News Atlanta will update this article as more information becomes available.