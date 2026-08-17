Body of man who disappeared in Georgia's Lake Hartwell recovered nearly 2 months later, officials say

The body of a missing 73-year-old man has been recovered nearly two months after he disappeared in Georgia's Lake Hartwell.

Hart County Sheriff Chris Carroll wrote on Facebook that the county's 911 responders received a call regarding a possible drowning just before 6 p.m. on June 20 near the lake's Mega Ramp in the area of Gum Branch.

Authorities tell CBS News Atlanta that David Seymour entered the lake that day to retrieve an item and was not able to get back on his vessel.

Game wardens and emergency personnel searched for Seymour using boat-mounted sonar and underwater drones, but were not able to find him at the time.

For weeks, the location of Seymour's body remained unknown. Over the weekend, volunteers with Bruce's Legacy, a Wisconsin-based organization that is dedicated to bringing closure to families affected by drownings, say they made a breakthrough in the search.

According to the organization, crews searched for five days before locating a body early Saturday evening in 88 feet of water.

Bruce's Legacy founder Keith Cormican said that the terrain was difficult to search through, but that the team was able to help give Seymour's family some closure after the recovery mission.