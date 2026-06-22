Crews searching for 73-year-old man who disappeared in Georgia's Lake Hartwell

The search continues for a 73-year-old man who authorities say disappeared in Georgia's Lake Hartwell over the weekend.

Officials say crews with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Hart County and Elbert County Sheriff's Office are continuing to use sonar and underwater drones on Monday in an effort to find Boman resident David Seymour.

Hart County Sheriff Chris Carroll wrote on Facebook that the county's 911 responders received a call regarding a possible drowning just before 6 p.m. on Saturday near the lake's Mega Ramp in the area of Gum Branch.

Authorities tell CBS News Atlanta that Seymour entered the lake to retrieve an item and was not able to get back on his vessel. Despite efforts of crews and the use of boat-mounted sonar, Seymour still has not been found.

Warm sunset on Lake Hartwell in Georgia Getty Images/iStockphoto

"If you are on the water in the area of the Mega Ramp, please use caution and stay clear of any emergency vessels and emergency lights so search operations can continue safely and effectively," Carroll said.

Officials are asking Georgians to keep Seymour's family and the first responders in their thoughts and prayers while the search is ongoing.