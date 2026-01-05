Body of Georgia man missing since Christmas Day found in west Georgia lake, deputies say

The search for a Georgia man reported missing on Christmas Day has ended with a tragic discovery, authorities say.

Troup County deputies say they began looking for 34-year-old Fernando Ortiz after receiving reports that he was last seen on Liberty Road on the afternoon of Dec. 25.

For days, deputies and the Troup County Fire Department, Troup County Emergency Management Agency, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the Corps of Engineers, and AMR searched for Ortiz by ground, air, and by boat, following any lead they could.

On the afternoon of Jan. 3, the sheriff's office said that Ortiz's body had been found in West Point Lake.

The cause of Ortiz's death remains under investigation. GBI investigators will perform an autopsy in the coming days.

"While there are still many unanswered questions as to the death of Mr. Ortiz, some of which we hope will be answered with the results of the autopsy," the Troup County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Troup County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division at (706) 883-1616.