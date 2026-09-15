Bodies found on Georgia's Mount Yonah possibly identified as couple, sheriff says

Authorities believe they have identified the remains of two people found by a hiker on a North Georgia mountain.

The White County Sheriff's Office says a hiker on Mount Yonah reported discovering the bodies on the morning of Sept. 9.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office shared an update saying that it believes it knows who the man and woman are, but is waiting on dental records to confirm the details.

While officials did not share the individuals' names, they said that they were not residents of White County. Investigators believe the bodies were on the mountain for several weeks before their discovery.

A view of Mount Yonah from the air. Getty Images/iStockphoto

"Evidence collected at the scene suggests the couple went up the mountain with the intention of never coming back down," White County Sheriff Rick Kelly wrote.

Kelly says autopsies were conducted on Tuesday morning and the case remains active at this time.

Officials are asking anyone with information that could help with the investigation to call the White County Sheriff's Office.

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