Birmingham mayor proposes high-speed rail train to Atlanta

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin says a high-speed passenger rail line connecting Birmingham and Atlanta is not just a dream, but a possibility he believes is worth pursuing.

In a Jan. 8 essay titled "Let's Go for a Walk, Birmingham," Woodfin said he does not think it is unrealistic to imagine a fast and frequent rail connection between the two cities, calling it an achievable goal.

"I also don't think it's crazy to dream about a frequent and fast passenger rail connection from Birmingham to Atlanta," Woodfin wrote. "We can achieve these things."

The mayor tied that vision to the launch of a new citywide transportation effort known as the GoBHM Transportation Plan, a partnership between the city and the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority. The plan is aimed at expanding mobility options and improving public transportation across Birmingham, while also exploring long-term regional connections like passenger rail.

AL.com first reported on the initiative, noting that the GoBHM plan includes studying the possibility of a high-speed rail line linking Birmingham and Atlanta as part of a broader effort to make the city more walkable, bikeable, and transit-friendly.

Woodfin said funding would be the biggest challenge to turning the rail idea into reality. Speaking Tuesday, Jan. 13, after addressing the Kiwanis Club, the mayor said such a project would require cooperation across multiple sectors.

"It would take a state, federal, public, private partnership," Woodfin said. "It takes a lot of money. We would like to see it. Think of the economic opportunity that would create. It would be beneficial."

City leaders say the GoBHM plan will rely heavily on public input. Residents who live, work or regularly visit Birmingham are encouraged to participate by visiting letsgobhm.com, where the city will share updates and information about upcoming public meetings over the next year.