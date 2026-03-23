Bill banning cellphones in Georgia high schools sent to Gov. Kemp after passing Senate

A bill that would Georgia high school students from accessing personal electronic devices during the school day is now heading to Gov. Brian Kemp's desk to become law.

On Monday, senators voted 52 to 0 to pass House Bill 1009. The ban would apply for the school day and forbid the use of cell phones, tablets, smartwatches, and headphones.

Students whose Individualized Education Program (IEP), Section 504 Plan, or medical plan requires the use of a device would still be permitted to access it as necessary.

A ban on devices in schools is already in effect for the state's elementary and middle school students. Teachers say they've seen improvements in student focus, classroom behavior, and teacher stress. In one Marietta classroom, a teacher reported seeing her class's average state test scores jump by nearly 20 points.

Still, some parents remain concerned over how they can be in touch with their children in case of emergencies. When he announced that he planned to bring the issue up this session, Republican House Speaker Jon Burns said he understood the concern, but noted that communication could cause issues during serious situations.

"What we've seen is, and what we've learned from some of the tragic situations we've had, like in Barrow County, that some of that communication certainly is good for the parent to understand that the child is safe, but it also interferes with the safety protocols in the school. So we believe that that's a part of the whole discussion," he said.

If Kemp signs the bill into law, the ban would take effect at the end of the year.

Overall, 35 states and the District of Columbia have voted to restrict cellphones in schools.