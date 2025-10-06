Bike repair program in Atlanta's West End teaches kids confidence and life lessons

When 9-year-old Justice Golden took a spill on his bike, he didn't take it to a shop; he took it to his after-school program, where he repaired it himself.

Justice is one of about 300 children this year learning to build and repair bicycles at Bearings Bike Works, a nonprofit in Atlanta's West End.

Taking a break from football practice, Justice explains what went wrong.

"The back tire popped and the front brake came out," he says.

At Bearings Bike Works, students like Justice earn "stars," a type of currency, by advancing through skill levels. They can use those stars to buy bikes and tools, gaining hands-on experience and life skills in the process.

"It's taught me patience," Justice says. "Sometimes the bike might be frustrating to put together."

As he works on his back tire, Justice calls out to his older brother for help: "J'Run, can I get a 15 millimeter wrench?"

His mom, Lyquelia Bell, says the lessons go far beyond fixing bikes.

"He's able to process his feelings more, like calm down and go back to a situation," she says.

When his tire doesn't hold air, Justice quickly figures out why.

"If it doesn't pump up, that means it needs a new tire," he explains matter-of-factly, before adding, "That means I need to get another inner tube."

After a few tries and a little help, Justice finally gets it right.

"I fixed it!" he says proudly.

"When I grow up, I want to be an engineer," he adds. "Engineers like to build stuff, and this place is teaching me how to build bikes."

Bearings Bike Works helps kids ages 6 to 17 in Atlanta learn bike repair skills while building confidence, perseverance, and critical thinking.

That's exactly what co-founder Becky O'Mara hopes to inspire.

"We're helping kids build skills that can lead to a career in the skilled trades, engineering, and machining," she says.

Justice still has one more challenge, the rear brakes, but he's not giving up.

"Warren, I need help now," he calls out, before getting back to work.

Because at Bearings Bike Works, fixing a bike is a lot like riding one, the only way to move forward is to keep going.

Bearings Bike Works also refurbishes, repairs, and sells bicycles, with proceeds going back into programs like the one Justice attends.

The program, designed for inner-city youth, aims to go far beyond an after-school activity: teaching practical skills, building confidence, and helping kids become productive members of society.

According to its mission, Bearings' vision is to teach youth to take ownership of their lives with character and purpose, and experience the freedom of economic mobility.