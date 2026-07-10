"Big Brother" honors former contestant Mickey Lee after her death at 35: "In loving memory"

A new season of "Big Brother" is here, but before all the strategizing started, the show paused for a moment to honor the life of former contestant Mickey Lee.

On Thursday, the first thing viewers tuning in for the show's 28th season saw was a title card featuring a photo of Lee making a heart with her hands.

"In loving memory of Mickey Lee (1990 - 2025)," the caption read.

Lee, known for her big personality and bold playstyle on "Big Brother 27," died on Christmas in 2025. She was 35 years old.

Mickey Lee attends Power Plays & Cocktails: A Big Brother Watch Party at Holiday Bar on Sept. 11, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Her family announced Lee's death on her Instagram the next day.

"Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on 'Big Brother,' where her authenticity, strength, and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike," the statement read. "She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen."

Days before her death, Lee's family and supporters launched a GoFundMe campaign after she suffered a series of cardiac arrests tied to complications from the flu. At the time, the fundraiser said Lee was in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition, surrounded by loved ones and medical professionals.

Following Lee's death, other "Big Brother" alumni paid tribute to the Atlanta resident, sending love to her family during their difficult time.

Host Julie Chen Moonves also shared a photo of herself and Lee together, saying she had recently interviewed Lee on her "God 101" podcast.

"Rest In Peace dear Mickey. I will see you again on the other side in eternity. I pray the good Lord comforts and heals your family and loved ones as we grieve your passing," Chen Moonves wrote.

The official "Big Brother" account responded to Chen Moonves' post, saying the news was "truly heartbreaking."