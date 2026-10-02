Belk to shut down Gwinnett County department store after 25 years in business

Retailer Belk has announced its plans to shut down one of its metro Atlanta stores next year.

The Charlotte-based retailer confirmed with CBS News Atlanta that it will be closing its Belk on Peachtree Parkway in Norcross after 25 years in business.

The last day the store will be open will be Friday, Jan. 15, 2027.

"We are grateful for the contributions of our associates at the store and are providing them with support during the transition, including the opportunity to transfer to other Belk locations," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement. "We have been proud to serve the Norcross community for the past 25 years."

Until the closure, Belk says that it will be offering customers deals of up to 75% off everything in-store, excluding fine jewelry.

The company will continue to offer products at other Belks, including those in Snellville, Buford, and Cumming.