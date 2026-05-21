Barrow County expands SRO program, more than doubling coverage across all schools

Barrow County is putting more law enforcement officers in its schools. A lot more.

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education and Sheriff's Office have signed a new tri-party agreement that expands the county's School Resource Officer program from 12 officers to 25, more than doubling the number of deputies assigned to schools across the district.

The agreement, signed in early 2026, replaces a previous arrangement that had been in place since 2017 and covers all Barrow County elementary schools, middle schools and high schools, including Winder-Barrow High School, Apalachee High School and 18 other campuses listed in the agreement.

Under the new deal, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office will select and assign POST-certified sworn law enforcement officers to serve as school resource officers during school hours and at school activities.

Each SRO will be required to be physically present on school grounds during school hours and will be responsible for enforcing criminal laws, building positive relationships with students and staff, responding to emergency situations and reporting monthly on their activities.

The school system will reimburse the county for 100% of the salary and benefits costs for the SROs during the 10-month regular academic session. For special events outside of regular school hours, including sports events, dances and graduations, the school system will pay SROs $60 per hour in extra duty pay.

County officials pushed back on suggestions that funding for the program had ever been in jeopardy.

"Funding for the SRO program was, is and will continue to be included in the Sheriff's Office budget," said Brian Stewart, Barrow County public information officer. "The Board of Commissioners remains committed to funding public safety through Fire, Emergency Medical Services, 911, and the Sheriff's Office, and recognizes that school safety goes beyond just SROs."

The agreement takes effect July 1 and will automatically renew each year unless one of the three parties gives at least 120 days' written notice of non-renewal. The agreement cannot exceed a total of 50 years.