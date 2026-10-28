Barack Obama to campaign in Atlanta as political heavyweights make final push ahead of Election Day

Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to campaign in Atlanta on Wednesday for U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms, joining a series of high-profile political visits to Georgia in the final days before the Nov. 3 election.

The rally is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. in Atlanta, with attendees required to register in advance. Organizers say registration does not guarantee admission.

Obama's visit follows two recent campaign stops in Georgia by President Donald Trump, who appeared in Dalton on Oct. 16 and Perry on Oct. 24. Former Vice President Kamala Harris is also expected to visit Georgia later this week.

The visits come as both parties focus on turnout in a state with closely watched races for the U.S. Senate and governor.

Fin Gómez, CBS News political director, said Obama has developed a reputation for helping Democrats rally supporters in the closing days of campaigns.

"There is no better closer than Barack Obama," Gómez said. "In fact, he has a bit of a nickname as the closer in chief."

Gómez said the former president's appearances in competitive states are intended to energize Democratic voters, particularly those who have not yet cast ballots.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 24: Former President Barack Obama speaks at a "Get Out the Vote" rally in support of Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on October 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. Obama has been making appearances and television advertisements with Democratic candidates across the country ahead of the midterm elections. El-Sayed, is running against GOP candidate Mike Rogers for the open U.S. Senate seat. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

The timing of Obama's visit comes as Georgia sees heavy early-voting turnout. According to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, 2,000,452 people had voted early in person as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Another 97,382 absentee ballots had been accepted, bringing the combined total to nearly 2.1 million.

The state reported that in-person early voting had already surpassed the 1,640,652 ballots cast during the entire early-voting period in the 2022 midterm election. Early voting continues through Friday, Oct. 30.

While the appearances are intended to encourage turnout, Gómez said high-profile political visits do not always translate into votes.

"It's kind of a mixed bag," Gómez said. "In some cases they do, but sometimes it's really difficult to overcome the current political climate."

Gómez said voters are also focused on issues that affect their daily lives, including the cost of living and affordability. He said a candidate's message on those issues can matter more than which national political figure visits the state.

Obama's appearance comes as Ossoff seeks reelection against Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, while Bottoms faces Republican Rick Jackson in the race for governor.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is also scheduled to campaign in Georgia during the closing stretch, including an appearance at the Fulton County Democratic Party's annual gala Friday.

Those interested in attending Wednesday's United for Georgia Rally must register online in advance⁠.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters can check their registration information and find polling locations through the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page⁠.