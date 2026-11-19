The man ejected from Six Flags Over Georgia's Goliath roller coaster died from blunt force injuries, and his death has been ruled an accident, according to the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office.

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, fell from the ride onto a roof on Oct. 12, according to the autopsy report. The medical examiner documented extensive injuries to his head, neck, torso and limbs.

"Based on information available at this time, the manner of death is certified as accident," medical examiner Dr. Natasha Grandhi wrote.

CBS News Atlanta

The report does not explain why Kariem was ejected or identify a problem with the ride's restraints.

Four juveniles also suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and were taken to hospitals after the incident.

Six Flags President and CEO John Reilly has said the company will add seat belts to Goliath and other rides with the same restraint system. The company also brought in independent engineers and ride inspectors to review safety procedures across its parks.

State officials previously said Goliath's most recent inspection before the incident found no safety violations or deficiencies.