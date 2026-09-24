Atlanta's Self-Care Con tackles educator burnout with wellness and mental health tools

While conventions like MomoCon and Dragon Con draw massive crowds celebrating pop culture and fandoms, one Atlanta educator has launched an annual gathering for a different group of heroes: teachers.

Applemania Bradford, an award-winning teacher with 17 years of experience, created Self-Care Con to help educators combat the emotional and physical toll of the profession.

For Bradford, burnout among educators isn't a sign of unhappiness with the job. It is the direct result of caring deeply for their students and pouring into them daily.

"We're so passionate about the work we do," Bradford said. "It's so easy to get so consumed in things that are out of our control, and then ultimately it just leads to stress and burnout. We pour so much into our babies ... but we have to make sure that we are taking care of ourselves."

To address the issue, Bradford launched the annual event through her nonprofit organization, Teacher B.A.E. (Balanced And Educated).

Designed as a back-to-school wellness program. Self-Care Con equips teachers with sustainable mental health and wellness tools they can carry throughout the entire school year.

Applemania Bradford launched Self-Care Con to help educators combat the emotional and physical toll of the profession. CBS News Atlanta

Bradford noted that the convention moves far beyond surface-level ideas of relaxation.

"People think self-care is a bubble bath, a glass of wine, getting your nails done, and it is that too, don't get me wrong," Bradford said, laughing. "However, when it comes to Teacher B.A.E., our educators, our professionals are leaving with more than that. They're leaving with professional tools that lead to a successful classroom."

The convention features restorative workshops focused on practical mental health strategies and burnout prevention practices. Over the past three years, the initiative has reached more than 300 educators, with 95% of participants reporting lower stress levels and renewed motivation to teach.

For Bradford, building resilient educators is essential to support students, especially when navigating systemic classroom hurdles.

"We have to prioritize our mental health to deal with so many different stressors, from making sure we're closing gaps and making sure we have resources and funding to make sure that we can close those gaps," she said.

Ahead of the event, Bradford and fellow teachers gathered to assemble gift bags filled with donated goodies for attendees, hoping to remind educators to fill their own cups before pouring back into their students.

"In order for me to take care of my students, the students that I stand before every day, I must pour into myself," Bradford emphasized.

This year's Self-Care Con for Teachers will take place on Sept. 27. More information and registration details are available on Teacher B.A.E.'s website.