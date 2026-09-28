Atlanta's new NWSL team unveils Atlanta City FC name, logo and colors

Atlanta's newest professional sports team now has a name, a phoenix and a date to take the field.

Atlanta City FC was introduced Monday as the city's new National Women's Soccer League club during an exclusive announcement on "CBS Mornings." The expansion team will begin playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2028.

Atlanta City FC will become the NWSL's 17th franchise. The club is owned by Arthur Blank and operated by AMB Sports and Entertainment, the organization behind the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United.

The club also unveiled its crest, colors and identity Monday. A phoenix anchors the circular crest, representing the idea that something extraordinary can rise from destruction. A hidden "A" places Atlanta at the center of the design.

Photo courtesy of Atlanta City FC

The round shape reflects the club's commitment to growing soccer in Atlanta, while the design includes references to Georgia. Peach honors the fruit closely associated with the state, and white represents the dogwood, Georgia's state flower.

The club said its mission is to channel Atlanta's spirit through soccer, champion women's sports and build a team that makes the city proud.

Atlanta City FC also has championship expectations.

"Our goal is to win," the club said on its website. "This is another opportunity to bring championships to the city of Atlanta."

Team officials said the club will give young women across Atlanta an opportunity to watch top players pursue their professional goals, and potentially envision themselves playing for the hometown team one day.

Construction is underway on a training facility in Marietta. Mercedes-Benz Stadium will also be modified to accommodate the team before its inaugural season.

The club joins the NWSL during a period of continued growth for women's professional soccer. League viewership has increased for four consecutive years, according to the NWSL.

"Atlanta City FC represents the spirit of the city itself, uniting every neighborhood, culture and voice that gives Atlanta its rhythm," the club said.