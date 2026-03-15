Atlanta's Hunger Walk Run returns for 42nd year, raising funds to fight food insecurity across Georgia

Thousands of Atlantans laced up their sneakers Sunday for the 42nd Annual Hunger Walk Run, a community tradition aimed at raising money to combat food insecurity across the region.

Held at The Home Depot Backyard near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the event brought together families, faith groups, nonprofits and local supporters for a 5K walk and run benefiting the Atlanta Community Food Bank and its partner organizations.

The annual fundraiser is the food bank's largest event of the year and helps support hundreds of food pantries, shelters and meal programs serving people across metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

Greg Sims, the Chief Development Officer for the Atlanta Community Food Bank, said the event is as much about community as it is about raising money.

"We're here at the 42nd Annual Hunger Walk Run, hosted by the Atlanta Community Food Bank, and this is our largest fundraising event to support hunger relief across the community," Sims said.

Organizers say the walk highlights how neighbors across Atlanta come together to help fight hunger.

"Community is a part of our DNA," Sims said. "We love bringing people together to support their neighbors. This is an amazing diversity of faith groups, races — everybody comes out to support this event."

According to the food bank, every dollar raised through the event can help provide up to three meals for people facing food insecurity.

The Hunger Walk Run has been held for more than four decades, making it the longest-running walk-run for a cause in Atlanta.

Sims said the event represents the strong support the food bank receives from the community year after year.

"Having folks from the community come out to support the Food Bank in this event enables us to do our work every single day," Sims said.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank distributes more than 110 million meals annually, serving communities throughout metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Sims says events like the Hunger Walk Run help make that work possible.

Sunday's event included not only the 5K walk and run, but also live music, entertainment and a family-friendly festival atmosphere.

Organizers say the event continues to grow each year as more Atlantans look for ways to give back and support neighbors facing hunger.

Registration remains open for people who want to participate virtually or contribute to the cause online, according to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.