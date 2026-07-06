Atlanta's historic Municipal Market receives World Cup funding for small businesses

Small businesses inside Atlanta's Municipal Market are getting a leg up with several $10,000 grants during the FIFA World Cup. Invest Atlanta approved the grants for businesses inside the historic market to make repairs and upgrades.

Business owners say the $10,000 grant gives them access to capital that they haven't had before.

Metro Deli & Soul Food has been inside the Municipal Market for 22 years.

The owner, Hirut Lemma, says they typically see around one hundred customers a day. She says money will go towards renovations.

A week ago, a construction crew repaired a countertop that had been in place for 10 years. She says the crew also plans to renovate the roof and floor.

"It feels good. I'm so happy that the city is looking at us right now. It's been a long time since we offered this kind of money," Lemma said.

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Another restaurant receiving the grant is Philly G Cheesesteaks inside the Municipal Market.

"We're going to paint. It's really good because we feel seen and recognized," said owner Amy Mugar. "Many people didn't even know the city owned the Municipal Market. Grant money is the best money."

Nine small businesses inside the Municipal Market were approved for $10,000 grants to make upgrades and elevate the customer experience.

Invest Atlanta says once businesses make repairs or renovations,they will reimburse the cost up to $10,000.