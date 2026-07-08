Atlanta's free FIFA Fan Festival extending hours for its World Cup semifinal match celebrations

Atlanta is hosting one more FIFA Men's World Cup match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the city is going all out to celebrate the fans and the tournament.

On Wednesday, FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta organizers announced that they are extending the festival's operating hours on July 14 and 15 as a thank-you to the fans who have come out to cheer on their teams.

More than 453,000 fans have visited the festival at Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park in its 16 days of operation, enjoying the matches, entertainment, and local food.

A General view during FIFA Fan Festival 2026 at Centennial Olympic Park on June 11, 2026, in Atlanta. Prince Williams / Getty Images / PRINCE WILLIAMS 25

On Tuesday, July 14, the FIFA Fan Fest will be open from 1 to 10:30 p.m. ahead of the first semi-final match. Following the match, organizers say the festival will turn into a special celebration featuring a performance by Atlanta's own Ludacris as well as other guests and programming.

On Wednesday, Atlanta hosts its semifinal match, and the city is pulling out the stops with what organizers describe as a spectacular finale featuring tributes to Atlanta's role as a World Cup Host City and special guests.

More details about the performers and times will be announced on Monday.

The free general admission for both days is sold out, but the festival is offering a limited number of Evening Celebration general admission tickets both days, which will allow access to the celebration starting at 6 p.m. Those free tickets will be released on Friday, but organizers warn that admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans can also purchase General Admission Plus or VIP tickets, which start at $45 and $225, respectively.