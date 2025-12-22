Atlanta's first Santa with Down syndrome brings inclusive holiday magic

For many families, Christmas isn't complete without a visit to Santa, but one Santa is helping children with special needs see themselves in the red suit — and in the magic of the season.

Bradley Carlisle, known as "Santa Bradley," is Atlanta's first Santa with Down syndrome. Now in his second year donning the beard and boots, Carlisle is spreading holiday cheer while reshaping what Santa can look like.

"I love it. It makes me feel happy to be a Santa," Carlisle said.

His journey to becoming Santa began with fear. As a child, Carlisle was scared of Santa Claus after undergoing numerous medical procedures.

"Bradley was afraid of Santa because he'd had open heart surgery, a lot of medical procedures, and it was the gloves," said his mother, Debbie Shadrix.

But when his childhood Santa removed the gloves, Carlisle's fear faded — replaced by a love for Christmas that would later inspire him to become Santa himself.

"That's why I wanted to be in his character as Santa Claus," Carlisle said.

This season, one of the highlights for Santa Bradley is the Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta's holiday party, where he returns as a favorite guest.

"That is a sort of blast. That's my favorite thing. I love them, the kids, they come right to me, and I love it," Carlisle said.

Sheryl Arno, executive director of the Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta, said Santa Bradley resonates deeply with families — and not just because of the joy he brings.

"It literally represents that their kids can do anything. They can even be Santa," Arno said.

She said Carlisle was chosen for the role because he embodies independence.

"Bradley lives independently. He works at Chupito's. He, has a girlfriend, Mrs. Claus. He's living the life and living the dream," Arno said.

For Shadrix, watching her son succeed as Santa has been the greatest gift of all.

"And as a parent, anytime I see him take a risk and succeed at it, it's amazing. It's just one more thing that gives me peace to know that if I'm not here, that he's going to be able to do what he wants to do," she said.

Parents like Brandy Maddox said Santa Bradley offers hope that their children will grow up in a more accepting world. Maddox brought her 4-year-old son, Andy, to meet Santa.

"Down's syndrome is just an attribute of who he is. It doesn't make him up. It's a characteristic of him. And I love that it's becoming so normalized that it's everywhere now," Maddox said.

Shadrix said Santa Bradley challenges long-held assumptions.

"People say he has Down syndrome, that he should have limitations. But when he is Santa, he has no limitations. I think that gives everybody hope," she said.

And for Carlisle, the mission is clear. "I'm gonna do this every day of Christmas to be Santa Claus," he said.

As long as he can, Santa Bradley plans to keep showing up — spreading joy, acceptance and a little extra Christmas magic for everyone.