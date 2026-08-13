Atlanta's Fernbank Museum offers Jurassic thrills ahead of "Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie's" premiere

"Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie" opens in theaters this week, and Atlanta's Fernbank Museum of Natural History is giving families a chance to learn more about dinosaurs.

"We love to encourage people to meet and greet our dinosaurs, learn more about these amazing creatures that used to walk the earth," said Miranda Shealy, Fernbank's volunteer manager.

The museum has special programs that can enrich dinosaur interests inspired by the new movie

"Dino talk, we have a T. rex film right now, and we have our exhibit 'T-rex: The Ultimate Predator,'" Shealy said.

Fernbank has a permanent exhibit, Giants of the Mesozoic, that features fossil replicas that give patrons an idea of how large dinosaurs were when they roamed Earth.

"They're so excited. You can tell the first time, because parents, guardians, whoever brought them are left behind as they run to see our Mesozoic giants, and who wouldn't," said Virginia Cox, a lobby ambassador at the museum.

"Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie" hits theaters this Friday, Aug. 14, and is distributed by Paramount Pictures, which shares a parent company with CBS Atlanta.