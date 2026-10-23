Atlanta's DJ Aladdinn building career by following his own beat, blending hip-hop with global sounds

Sahil Mahajan, known professionally as DJ Aladdinn, is building a career in Atlanta's music scene by taking risks, blending genres, and following a path that didn't come with a traditional roadmap.

The first-generation Indian American left college two classes shy of a finance degree to pursue DJing full-time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly a decade into his career, Mahajan has performed at thousands of events, built a name in Atlanta's club scene and landed radio and international touring opportunities.

"I've always loved music, and I always wanted to be a DJ. But I had a roommate in college ... he would always tell me, 'Stop. You're always talking about DJing. Just make it happen. Do it,'" Mahajan said.

He taught himself to DJ and took nearly every gig he could find, even when the money was limited. At one point, he drove from Georgia Southern University to North Carolina to DJ a college party for $100.

"So, at the time, you're not making money, but you have to gradually build into it," he said.

Sahil Mahajan left college two classes shy of a finance degree to pursue DJing full-time during the COVID-19 pandemic. CBS News Atlanta

When the pandemic forced him to choose between finishing his degree and pursuing music in Atlanta, Mahajan decided to take a chance on himself.

The decision challenged the career expectations he associated with his Indian cultural background.

"In Indian culture, your parents, family, they expect you to be a doctor, engineer, lawyer," Mahajan said.

His mother wanted him to finish school, and he initially felt pressure to prove to his family and friends that his career choice could succeed. Over time, he said, he realized his motivation had to come from within.

"I was trying to prove a point to my family and my friends like, 'Oh, I could do this.' But my career jumped off even more when I did it for myself," he said.

Mahajan credits his parents, who immigrated to the United States from India, with teaching him the value of hard work.

"Shout out to my mom and dad. They came from nothing, you know, coming from India to America with $0, and they're so successful," he said.

Today, Mahajan brings that same work ethic to a sound that blends hip-hop and R&B with music from around the world. He looks for opportunities to introduce unexpected combinations, including mixing Latin beats into Atlanta hip-hop sets.

"I might play a Latin song, a Latin beat on Atlanta hip-hop, and I think I bring something different," he said.

For Mahajan, success also means showing others that they don't have to fit a mold to pursue their ambitions. He encourages aspiring artists to dream big, even when their goals seem out of reach.

"To do it, you have to be a delusional dreamer. I know I'm going to tour the world. I'm going to get a Grammy one day," he said. "Day by day, we're almost there. One day closer to our dreams."

Mahajan will bring his sound to the Atlanta Mac & Cheese Festival on Saturday, Oct. 24. The event will feature local food vendors, a mac and cheese competition, live music, DJs, and family activities at Believe Music Hall in Atlanta.