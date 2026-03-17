Atlanta's acclaimed Irish dance company preparing for World Championships

The luck of the Irish is alive this St. Patrick's Day, but for the dancers at Atlanta Irish Dance by Burke Connolly, their success comes down to pure skill and relentless practice.

As the city celebrates today, the academy delivered a beautifully choreographed live performance on CBS Atlanta Mornings. With four locations and a roster of 200 dedicated dancers, the school currently holds many prestigious titles.

Ten-year-old Cara Gareau is a four-time Regional Champion and the current Reigning North American Champion. Her precision and stage presence exemplify the high standard of training provided at the academy.

The academy, co-founded by Emma Burke, has grown into a powerhouse within the Irish dance community. Burke has helped foster an environment that balances cultural tradition with elite athletic competition.

In just a few weeks, the dancers will compete in the World Championships, representing Atlanta on the global stage.