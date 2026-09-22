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Atlanta's 911 operations restored after technical issues, crews investigating problem

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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Investigators are working to learn what caused the technical difficulties that brought down the city of Atlanta's 911 emergency services on Monday night.

Just before 9 p.m., the city of Atlanta announced that its 911 service was experiencing problems affecting its operators' ability to receive and dispatch emergency calls.

While the Atlanta Police Department's team worked to resolve the issue, the city's 911 calls were transferred to the Fulton County Emergency Communications Center and the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, where operators were standing by to help residents.

In a news briefing late Monday night, E-911 Executive Director Desiree Arnold said the agency was unsure of what happened that caused the disruption.

At around 2 a.m., officials say service was restored, which means that personnel are operating out of the Atlanta E-911 Communications Center again.

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