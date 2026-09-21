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Atlanta's 911 system experiencing technical difficulties receiving emergency calls

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

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The city of Atlanta's 911 emergency system is experiencing technical difficulties affecting its operators' ability to receive and dispatch emergency calls on Monday night.

The Atlanta Police Department said its team is working to quickly resolve the issue and restore full 911 service.

For the time being, Atlanta 911 calls are currently being answered by personnel from the city at the Fulton County Emergency Communications Center.

Officials have not given a reason for the service disruption.

Authorities say anyone experiencing an emergency or requiring immediate assistance should go to their nearest hospital, fire station, or police precinct.

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