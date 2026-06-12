Atlanta World Cup watch party moves to Historic Fourth Ward Park as heat builds

Thousands of soccer fans are expected at Historic Fourth Ward Park Friday night as Atlanta's USA Kickoff Festival continues with a watch party for Team USA's World Cup opener against Paraguay.

The free event runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will feature three giant viewing screens, food vendors and live entertainment. Team USA takes on Paraguay at 9 p.m.

Organizers said about 5,000 people are expected Friday night. Water and a cooling station will be available on site. Fans are allowed to bring sealed water bottles, and reusable bottles are encouraged. Pets are not allowed.

The event comes as Atlanta heads into its first prolonged stretch of 90-degree temperatures this year, with heat index values expected to approach 100 degrees at times.

Dr. Alex Isakov, an emergency medicine physician with Emory Healthcare, said heat and humidity can make it harder for the body to cool itself.

"When it gets hot and humid outside, it makes it harder for the body to cool," Isakov said. "People can get dehydrated in the heat and they start to have signs and symptoms of heat injury."

Those warning signs can include headache, nausea, dizziness, lightheadedness, excessive thirst, and excessive sweating.

Isakov said people heading to outdoor events should hydrate before they arrive, take breaks in the shade, and avoid too much alcohol or caffeine, which can contribute to dehydration.

Visitors who spoke with CBS News Atlanta said Atlanta's heat has already made an impression.

"The weather's been hot. It's the only word you can say hot," said Melvin Ramos, who traveled to Atlanta for the World Cup. "The humidity is just crazy up in here."

Sarah Sparkles, an Atlanta resident, said the heat can sneak up on people. "Atlanta heat is muggy and humid and oddly moist even when it's dry," Sparkles said. "And it sneaks up on you."

The USA Kickoff Festival began Thursday along the Eastside Beltline and moves to Historic Fourth Ward Park on Friday.