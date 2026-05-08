Atlanta women find community and connection through growing Bible study and faith ministry

A young woman in Atlanta is turning bible study into a space where women from different generations can lean on each other through faith.

What started as one pastor's idea has now grown into a ministry connecting hundreds of women across the metro.

Mallory Henson runs EncountHer Women's Ministry at Encounter Church.

She told CBS News Atlanta she was shocked when her pastor asked her to start the group nine years ago.

"I was about 24 when God just called me to be over this ministry," Henson said. "A 24-year-old out of college, I'm like, okay, what does this mean? What does this look like?"

It looks like fun.

The group has grown into a community of more than 300 women.

Every month, dozens show up for events designed to make faith feel welcoming, modern, and fun.

"We're out here living, and we look fun, we look healthy. It's just, it's a blessing. I dress how I want to dress, still look my age, and not have to look like, you know, a nun, if you will, to be in the Lord's church," Henson said.

April's meetup included a morning workout class followed by smoothie bowls and open conversations about stress relief.

Henson said the real impact happens at the planned activities, connections forming between women who may have never otherwise met.

The group's age range spans from 18 to 65.

"We have doctors. We have psychiatrists. We have people from all different walks of life. We're just able to come together and bond over God, over our love for God, over our love for our church. The friends that I have encountered, we locked in," said 27-year-old Amber Sylvain.

The women said that cross-generational connection is what makes EncountHer special.